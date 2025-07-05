Karachi building collapse: Search continues as death toll rises to 17

Rescue efforts continue to pull out 25-30 people from the rubble

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The death toll from the tragic collapse of a five-storey residential building in Karachi’s Lyari area has reached 17, including seven women and a child, as rescue operations remain ongoing to locate survivors feared trapped under the rubble.

The incident occurred on Friday in the Baghdadi area of Lyari, bringing down the entire structure and causing damage to adjacent buildings. Rescue teams have so far pulled out 10 survivors from the debris.

Emergency response teams—including Rescue 1122, police, and Rangers—reached the scene promptly and launched relief efforts. Heavy machinery is being used to clear the rubble and aid search operations.

Among the bodies transferred to Civil Hospital were 55-year-old Hoor Bibi, 35-year-old Waseem, 21-year-old Prantik son of Harsey, and 28-year-old Prem son of unknown. Fatima, wife of Babu, succumbed to injuries, during treatment at Civil Hospital. The bodies of a 25-year-old woman, a 30-year-old man, and a 7-year-old child remain unidentified.

Sources confirm that 14 bodies were recovered by late Friday night, while three more were pulled from the debris on Saturday. With each recovered body, grief and anxiety have deepened among local residents, many of whom remain at the site in search of their missing loved ones.

The operation in-charge from Rescue 1122 Sindh reported that around 70% of the rescue work has been completed. However, he warned that it may take several more hours to finish, and there is a strong possibility that more individuals remain trapped.

What the DC South Says

Deputy Commissioner South, Javed Nabi, confirmed that the rescue operation could take an additional 7 to 8 hours. He stated that relief efforts have been further accelerated to maximize the chances of saving lives.

"The building had been declared dangerous three years ago, and a formal notice was issued just one and a half months ago," the DC revealed.

He also disclosed that 22 extremely hazardous buildings still exist in Lyari, while 16 such buildings have already been vacated. Action is underway to evacuate the remaining structures.

"Operations will be carried out against all unsafe buildings, especially in the Old City area," Nabi said. "We are also inspecting other aging structures throughout the city and working on a comprehensive strategy to prevent similar tragedies in the future."

MAYOR MURTAZA WAHAB VISITS COLLAPSE SITE

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab visited the site of the collapsed building in Lyari’s Baghdadi area and said that the rescue operation is underway. He stated that Rescue 1122, KPT, and district administration teams are actively participating in the operation.

Wahab mentioned that the rescue operation will take some more time to complete. So far, seven people have been reported dead in the tragic incident, and teams are working to recover those trapped under the rubble.

The mayor vowed that those responsible for this tragic incident will not be spared. He revealed that the SBCA had issued four notices to vacate the affected building, but the residents considered it their personal property and refused to leave.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab said on X, “Relief and rescue work is ongoing,”

Meanwhile, Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani has taken notice of the incident and directed that all trapped individuals be rescued as quickly as possible.

Roof and building collapses are common across Pakistan, mainly because of poor safety standards and shoddy construction materials in the South Asian country of more than 240 million people.

But Karachi, home to more than 20 million, is especially notorious for poor construction, illegal extensions, ageing infrastructure, overcrowding, and lax enforcement of building regulations.

PRESIDENT, PM EXPRESS GRIEF OVER LOSS OF LIVES

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic building collapse in Karachi. He extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the swift recovery and rehabilitation of the injured.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed grief over the incident and directed that the rescue operation to retrieve those trapped under the debris be expedited. He instructed that all possible medical facilities be provided to the injured.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the need to formulate a strategy on a priority basis to prevent such accidents in the future.

GOVERNOR TESSORI, CM SHAH EXPRESS CONCERN

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori expressed concern over the collapse and instructed rescue agencies to carry out relief operations. He emphasized that all available resources should be used to pull those trapped under rubble out and to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also took notice of the incident, calling it a deeply tragic event. He directed the authorities to submit an urgent report and ordered the Sindh Building Control Authority to immediately provide details of all deteriorating buildings across the city.