Imran Khan behind bars because of his own people: Sharjeel Memon

Sindh minister claims to have recruited 93,118 teachers through a transparent process

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has no one else to blame for its troubles but itself, adding that Imran Khan is in jail today because of the politics of his own party members.

At a press conference in Karachi, Memon said the Sindh government has taken all-out measures for maintaining law and order during Muharram.

He added the Chief Minister and the Interior Minister had held meetings with religious scholars, and more than 49,000 police personnel would be deployed across the province to ensure peace during processions.

Commenting on the ongoing traffic issues, Memon said the Sindh government had imposed a ban on Qingqi rickshaws on 11 major roads under the law, but the rickshaw association approached the high court.

“Managing administrative matters is the job of the government. These rickshaws were causing serious traffic problems,” he explained.

Highlighting achievements in the education sector, he said: “We have recruited 93,118 teachers through a transparent process. Not a single hiring was done on political recommendation. Unlike others who only raised slogans, the PPP delivered by giving employment to 93,000 families.”

He further claimed that the Sindh government was providing the best healthcare and education facilities in the country.

“We are leading in job creation as well – 2,100 people have been hired under minority quotas and 1,330 differently-abled individuals have also been appointed,” Memon added. “We are also ahead in improving the social sector and infrastructure.”

Taking a dig at political opponents, Memon said: “Those who did nothing for the country were pointing fingers at others. One former federal minister, who had jumped between parties, was quoting flood relief statistics. But the federal government didn’t keep its promise of helping rebuild schools after the floods.”

He criticised Jamaat-e-Islami for engaging in what he called “negative politics” and “creating mischief.”

“If MQM truly cared, they would have contested the local government elections. Unlike PTI’s founder, we don’t believe in abusive politics,” he stated.