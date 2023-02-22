Memon says Imran playing with country's future by suggesting youth to go behind jails

22 February,2023 07:14 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said on Wednesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan himself was seeking relief from the courts for not getting arrested and contrarily he was suggesting the young people to go behind the prison.

He said all the efforts of the “Chaotic Khan” had failed and he would also not get the desired result in the ‘Jail Bharo’ movement.

The minister said the children of Imran Khan were enjoying in London while the common people were being used to further push the country into the anarchic abyss while mentioning all these tools of the PTI chief was to blackmail the current government.

