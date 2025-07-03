Imran Khan to decide about negotiations with govt: Junaid Akbar Khan

PTI leader Junaid Akbar has raised questions about the transparency of the letter

ISLAMABAD (Hareem Jadoon) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has issued a response to the letter written by some of its leaders. PTI leader Junaid Akbar has raised questions about the transparency of the letter written by his fellow party members.

In an exclusive conversation with Dunya News, Junaid Akbar said the real question is: when, how, and in what manner did the letter come? All the individuals who allegedly wrote the letter are in separate prison barracks.

He further added that the decision on negotiations will be made by the party leadership and the founder of PTI. If the talks are meaningful, there is nothing wrong with them. The PTI founder is a political person and has previously given consent for negotiations as well.

