KP governor briefs PM Shehbaz on Swat tragic incident

Pakistan Pakistan KP governor briefs PM Shehbaz on Swat tragic incident

The prime minister expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 02 Jul 2025 23:55:16 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The governor briefed the prime minister on the tragic incident that occurred in the Swat River.

The prime minister expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives and directed the concerned departments to enhance their capacity to prevent such incidents in the future.

Besides, overall situation in the country was also discussed during the meeting.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ameer Maqam, Minister for Public Affairs Unit Rana Mubashar Iqbal, Prime Minister's Advisor Rana Sana Ullah, Minister of State for Power Abdul Rehman Kanju and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Talha Barki were also present on the occasion.

Also Read: Swat River tragedy: Death toll rises to 12, three still missing

Earlier, 18 people were swept away by a sudden surge of water in the Swat River. The Swat deputy commissioner said that 10 bodies were recovered from river.

The incident occurred while tourists were having breakfast along the riverbank when they were caught off guard after heavy rains upstream caused an unexpected and rapid increase in water flow.

The Pakistan Army had also joined the operation alongside Rescue 1122 teams, equipped with necessary gear.

Meanwhile, Awami National Party President Aimal Wali Khan also called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on overall political situation in the country.