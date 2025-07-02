Hajj 2026: Govt sets July 9 deadline for mandatory registration of pilgrims

The applicants can register through an online portal or via 15 designated banks

Updated On: Wed, 02 Jul 2025 18:38:25 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The government has officially started the compulsory registration for Hajj 2026.

According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, applicants can register through an online portal or via 15 designated banks across the country.

The deadline for Hajj 2026 registration has been set for July 9.

The ministry’s spokesperson said that the people registered with the Ministry of Religious Affairs will have the option to participate under either the government or private Hajj scheme.

The Overseas Pakistanis holding valid passports are also advised to complete their registration promptly through the online portal.

The ministry emphasised that registration is compulsory for all intending pilgrims from Pakistan wishing to perform Hajj in 2026.

The registration is mandatory for both government-sponsored and private Hajj applicants.

Details regarding the Hajj package costs and terms and conditions will be issued separately in accordance with the Hajj Policy 2026.

The process has been initiated early in line with Saudi directives to ensure the timely completion of logistical and administrative arrangements.

This early launch is aimed at streamlining coordination and avoiding delays, a concern raised in previous years.