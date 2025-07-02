ECP reinstates 74 lawmakers on reserved seats following Supreme Court verdict

The move significantly strengthened the ruling coalition’s numerical advantage

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday reinstated members elected on reserved seats, in compliance with the Supreme Court's recent ruling.

In light of the top court's decision, the ECP declared null and void the earlier de-notification of candidates who had won on general and reserved seats under the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket.

A total of 74 seats have been restored, including 19 in the National Assembly, 25 in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, 27 in the Punjab Assembly, and 3 in the Sindh Assembly.

According to the ECP spokesperson, the commission has also withdrawn its notifications issued on July 24 and July 29, 2024, through which the de-seating of PTI candidates had been made official.

The Supreme Court had, on June 27, 2025, ruled on a series of review petitions, leading to thecancellation of the aforementioned notifications. In compliance, the ECP has now fully implemented the court's directive and restored the membership of the affected legislators, allowing them to rejoin assembly proceedings.

Seat distribution post-restoration:

• National Assembly (NA):

Women’s Reserved Seats from KP: 5 restored

- PML-N: 2

- PPP: 2

- JUI-F: 1

Women’s Reserved Seats from Punjab: 11 restored

- PML-N: 10

- PPP: 1

Minority Reserved Seats in NA: 3 restored

- PML-N: 1

- PPP: 1

- JUI-F: 1

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly:

Women’s Reserved Seats: 21 restored

- JUI-F: 8

- PML-N: 6

- PPP: 5

- PTI-P: 1

- ANP: 1

Minority Reserved Seats: 4 restored

- JUI-F: 2

- PML-N: 1

- PPP: 1

• Punjab Assembly:

Women’s Reserved Seats: 24 restored

- PML-N: 21

- PPP: 1

- Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party: 1

- PML-Q: 1

Minority Reserved Seats: 3 restored

- PML-N: 2

- PPP: 1

• Sindh Assembly:

Women’s Reserved Seats: 2 restored

- PPP: 1

- MQM: 1

With this development, the ruling coalition gains a decisive edge in legislative affairs and future lawmaking processes.