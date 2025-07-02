Peshawar High Court questions failure to rescue tourists in Swat tragedy

The court questioned why timely rescue operations were not carried out to save the tourists

Wed, 02 Jul 2025 13:48:37 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Peshawar High Court on Wednesday expressed serious concern over the tragic drowning of 17 tourists in the Swat River and summoned the commissioners of Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, D.I. Khan, along with other relevant officials, to appear in person before the court.

During the hearing, a bench headed by Acting Chief Justice S.M. Atiq Shah and Justice Faheem Wali grilled the provincial authorities over their alleged negligence.

The court questioned why timely rescue operations were not carried out to save the tourists and why no preventative safety measures were in place at the riverbank.

The bench also asked why safety jackets were not airdropped using drones, and who exactly was responsible for the safety and maintenance of tourist destinations and river sites.

In response, the Advocate General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stated that while an air ambulance was present, the limited time available made its use impossible. He added that a crackdown on illegal encroachments near the river had already begun following the incident.

Chief Justice Atiq Shah further asked why the warning issued by the government about the dangerous conditions had not been implemented on the ground by concerned departments. The court criticized the lack of coordination and preparedness shown by the administration in the face of an avoidable disaster.

The hearing was adjourned until tomorrow, with the court ordering a detailed report on the Swat incident to be presented in the next session.

18 people were swept away by a sudden surge of water in the Swat River.

The incident occurred while tourists were having breakfast along the riverbank when they were caught off guard after heavy rains upstream caused an unexpected and rapid increase in water flow.

Rescue teams continued their search on the fourth consecutive day for the remaining two individuals who drowned in the Swat River, but no breakthrough has been achieved so far.

So far, 12 bodies have been recovered from the river following the tragic incident that claimed multiple lives. Meanwhile, the anti-encroachment operation along the Swat River entered its second day, during which six restaurants, four shops, two roadside eateries, and a park were demolished.

Authorities say the crackdown will continue to prevent future tragedies and ensure public safety along the riverbanks.