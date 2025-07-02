AC, tehsildar among five martyred in Bajaur blast

The IED was planted near the vehicle and detonated as the official convoy was passing by

Topline PM Shehbaz reaffirms the nation's commitment to eradicating terrorism completely

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyrs

78 terrorist incidents were carried out by extremist groups in June

BAJAUR (Dunya News) – At least five people were martyred and 11 others sustained injuries after a powerful improvised explosive device (IED) blast targeted a double-cabin official vehicle near the Sadiqueabad crossing in Khar Tehsil of Bajaur district.

The explosion occurred near a Phatak Mela where an official convoy, including Assistant Commissioner Nawagai and Tehsildar Waqil Khan, was present along with police personnel. The IED was planted near the vehicle and detonated as the officials were passing by.

According to hospital sources, the deceased include Assistant Commissioner Nawagai, Tehsildar Waqil Khan, a police subedar, and a constable. The injured, several in critical condition, were immediately shifted to Khar Hospital for treatment.

Rescue teams reached the site shortly after the blast and launched relief and evacuation operations. Police and security forces cordoned off the area and initiated a search to trace those behind the deadly attack.

The Bajaur bombing marks yet another tragic incident amid a surge in terrorist violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly targeting law enforcement and government officials.

IGP seeks report on Bajaur blast

KP Inspector General of Police sought a detailed report on the Bajaur blast from the Regional Police Officer of Malakand.

IGP Zulfiqar Hameed directed the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and Central Police Office to intensify intelligence-based operations against the militant group "Khawarij." He also ordered the dispatch of a special team to Bajaur to investigate the incident.

The IGP instructed all necessary steps be taken to arrest those involved in the attack.

The Special Branch is currently collecting intelligence regarding the incident.

The nature of the explosion is under investigation, the IGP stated, adding that elements attempting to disrupt peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be dealt with an iron hand.

PM Shehbaz condemns blast

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the blast near Phatak Mela in Bajaur district.

He expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of the Assistant Commissioner, Tehsildar Nawagai, and other officials.

The PM prayed for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks and extended heartfelt condolences to their families. He also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured and directed that they be provided with the best medical care.

The prime minister reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to eradicating terrorism completely.

Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyrs

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has also strongly condemned the blast in Bajaur.

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives, he paid tribute to the martyred Assistant Commissioner, Tehsildar Abdul Wakeel, Constable Rasheed, and Noor Hakeem.

The interior minister prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and said the sacrifices of the martyrs would always be remembered.

He assured the bereaved families that the nation shares their grief, adding that the entire country stands united against terrorism.

He emphasized that cowardly acts by terrorists backed by India will never shake the public's resolve.

78 terror incidents occurred in June

In June 2025, 78 terrorist incidents were carried out by the extremist group "Fitna Al-Hindustan," resulting in 100 deaths and 189 injuries.

According to a report by a think tank working on terrorism, security forces, in response to these attacks, eliminated 71 terrorists and arrested 52 suspected militants during the month of June.

The report further states that during the first six months of 2025, a total of 502 terrorist incidents were reported across the country, resulting in 737 fatalities and 991 injuries. Most of these attacks targeted security forces, public places, and key installations.

The think tank’s report also noted that security agencies are continuing their operations to improve the law and order situation and to completely eliminate terrorism from the country.

