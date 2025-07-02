AC, tehsildar among four martyred in Bajaur blast

Wed, 02 Jul 2025 15:44:30 PKT

BAJAUR (Dunya News) – At least four people were martyred and 11 others sustained injuries after a powerful improvised explosive device (IED) blast targeted a double-cabin official vehicle near the Sadiqueabad crossing in Khar Tehsil of Bajaur district.

The explosion occurred near a Phatak Mela where an official convoy, including Assistant Commissioner Nawagai and Tehsildar Waqil Khan, was present along with police personnel. The IED was planted near the vehicle and detonated as the officials were passing by.

According to hospital sources, the deceased include Assistant Commissioner Nawagai, Tehsildar Waqil Khan, a police subedar, and a constable. The injured, several in critical condition, were immediately shifted to Khar Hospital for treatment.

Rescue teams reached the site shortly after the blast and launched relief and evacuation operations. Police and security forces cordoned off the area and initiated a search to trace those behind the deadly attack.

The Bajaur bombing marks yet another tragic incident amid a surge in terrorist violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly targeting law enforcement and government officials.

78 terror incidents occurred in June

In June 2025, 78 terrorist incidents were carried out by the extremist group "Fitna Al-Hindustan," resulting in 100 deaths and 189 injuries.

According to a report by a think tank working on terrorism, security forces, in response to these attacks, eliminated 71 terrorists and arrested 52 suspected militants during the month of June.

The report further states that during the first six months of 2025, a total of 502 terrorist incidents were reported across the country, resulting in 737 fatalities and 991 injuries. Most of these attacks targeted security forces, public places, and key installations.

The think tank’s report also noted that security agencies are continuing their operations to improve the law and order situation and to completely eliminate terrorism from the country.

