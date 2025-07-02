"Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" Project: Construction of over 50,000 homes completed in Punjab

Pakistan Pakistan "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" Project: Construction of over 50,000 homes completed in Punjab

Over 50,000 houses have been completed within just a few short months

Follow on Published On: Wed, 02 Jul 2025 12:14:34 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” (My Roof, My Home) project is progressing towards new heights of success.

For the first time in Punjab’s history, over 50,000 houses have been completed within just a few short months. In total, loans worth Rs. 57.9 billion have been provided to deserving individuals.

According to data released by the Government of Punjab, the project is not only providing shelter to the homeless but is also playing a key role in creating employment, boosting the local economy, and promoting the construction industry.

Commenting on the initiative, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz stated that, "Others only made false promises — we have delivered by building real homes for the people. This project is a promise to provide every citizen with the right to a dignified life."

