Action being taken for dereliction of duty in Swat tragedy, says Saif

MARDAN (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor, Barrister Dr. Saif, has said that action is being taken against those found negligent in the Swat tragedy.

Saif, along with a government delegation, visited the home of the bereaved family in Mardan who lost three members in the Swat flood incident. The delegation expressed heartfelt condolences and conveyed the message of sympathy from Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur,

On the occasion, Saif stated that the CM and the entire provincial government stand with the grieving family in their sorrow. He said the entire nation is mourning the Swat tragedy and that action is being taken against those responsible due to negligence. The compensation announced by the government will soon be provided to the affected families.

He further said that while weather conditions are beyond anyone’s control, the government will take strict disciplinary action against those who showed negligence in this regard. As an initial step, some responsible officials have already been removed from their positions.

The provincial information adviser also stated that the CM has formed a high-level inquiry committee for a thorough investigation. The committee has begun its investigation and will soon present its report to the CM. Once the report is received, further action will be taken against others found guilty of negligence.