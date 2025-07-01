PM Shehbaz calls for honest review of Swat tragedy, warns of water warfare threats

Premier visits NEOC, emphasises flood preparedness and national unity amid recent tragedies

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed the need for an honest and non-political review of the tragic Swat incident, stating that such national tragedies require unity and seriousness, not point-scoring.

During a visit to the National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC), the Prime Minister received a detailed briefing on the preparedness strategies for potential floods during the monsoon season. Officials discussed proactive measures to mitigate the impact of heavy rains and protect vulnerable communities.

In his address, the Prime Minister recalled the devastating 2022 floods that destroyed homes and standing crops, emphasising the critical role of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in raising awareness and coordinating relief efforts.

Speaking on the recent tragedy in Swat, PM Sharif said, "We must rise above politics and assess the incident with sincerity. The nation mourns the loss of precious lives. All relevant institutions must work collectively to prevent such events in the future."

He also warned that Pakistan’s adversaries might attempt to use water as a strategic weapon, reaffirming the government’s commitment to thwart any such efforts. “The Indus Waters Treaty cannot be unilaterally revoked,” he said, underlining the importance of safeguarding national water security.