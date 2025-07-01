Pakistan assumes presidency of United Nations Security Council for July 2025

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan assumes presidency of United Nations Security Council for July 2025

'Our approach will continue to remain anchored in the purposes and principles of the UN Charter'

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 01 Jul 2025 11:20:59 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan has assumed the Presidency of the United Nations Security Council for the month of July 2025.

Pakistan undertakes this responsibility with a deep sense of purpose, humility and conviction, said foreign office in a statement on Tuesday.

“Our approach will continue to remain anchored in the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, respect for international law, and a steadfast commitment to multilateralism.”

As a country that has consistently advocated dialogue and diplomacy, Pakistan brings to the Security Council an objective, principled and balanced perspective shaped by its foreign policy, past experience at the Council and its long-standing contributions to the maintenance of international peace and security including through UN peacekeeping and peace-building efforts.

In preparing the Council’s Programme of Work for July, Pakistan has pursued a transparent, balanced and consultative approach. We are mindful of the multiple, interlocking challenges to international peace and security across the Middle East, South Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America and other regions. The immense human cost of these crises demands a Security Council that is responsive, credible and effective.

During its Presidency, Pakistan will promote substantive and action-oriented deliberations. Inclusive engagement will be ensured and constructive dialogue fostered across all agenda items. Pakistan remains committed to serving as a bridge between the Security Council and the broader UN membership, guided by the belief that maintenance of international peace and security is a shared responsibility.

The Presidency will convene two high-level signature events during July: an open debate on “Promoting International Peace and Security through Multilateralism and the Peaceful Settlement of Disputes”, to be held on 22 July; and a briefing on “Cooperation between the United Nations and Regional and Sub-Regional Organizations: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)”, scheduled for 24 July.

Both meetings will be chaired by Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, who will also preside over the quarterly open debate on the Question of Palestine on 23 July 2025.

Pakistan looks forward to working closely with all Council members to promote timely and united action, in line with the Council’s Charter responsibilities and the expectations of the international community.