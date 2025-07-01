CM Gandapur visits CMH Peshawar, praises security forces' sacrifices

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur visited CMH Peshawar to inquire about the health of the security personnel injured in the recent suicide attack in North Waziristan.

During his visit, the Chief Minister extended his best wishes for the swift recovery of the wounded soldiers and lauded their unmatched sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Speaking on the occasion, Gandapur emphasised that the sacrifices of security forces for peace and the eradication of terrorism are unparalleled, adding that both the forces and the people remain resilient in the face of such threats.

He reiterated that the entire nation stands firmly behind its armed forces in the war against terrorism.