Peshawar High Court halts oath-taking of reserved seat MPAs

PTI-P argued that the Election Commission miscalculated the allocation of reserved seats

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Peshawar High Court has issued a stay order, temporarily barring newly selected members on reserved seats from taking oath in the provincial assembly.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Syed Arshad Ali and Justice Dr. Khurshid Iqbal heard the petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P) challenging the allocation of reserved seats.

The petitioner's counsel, Advocate Sultan Muhammad Khan, argued that the Election Commission miscalculated the allocation of reserved seats, stating that PTI-P, which held two general seats in the provincial assembly, was wrongfully granted only one women’s reserved seat.

When questioned by the bench, the lawyer confirmed that PTI-P had submitted its priority list for the reserved seats. He further maintained that PTI-P was entitled to two women’s seats and one minority seat. The petitioner requested that the oath-taking of members on these disputed reserved seats be halted.

In response, the court issued notices to the Election Commission and directed that no oath be administered to the concerned members until the next hearing.