Heavy rain lashes twin cities; WASA declares rain emergency in Rawalpindi

Pakistan Pakistan Heavy rain lashes twin cities; WASA declares rain emergency in Rawalpindi

WASA Rawalpindi has declared a rain emergency

Follow on Published On: Tue, 01 Jul 2025 10:12:40 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Late-night torrential rain drenched Rawalpindi and Islamabad, while other cities including Sialkot, Haripur, Wazirabad, and Kalabagh also experienced heavy downpours.

In light of the severe weather forecast, the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi has declared a rain emergency. According to the WASA spokesperson, field teams equipped with heavy machinery have been deployed across key locations to handle any potential emergency situations swiftly.

WASA Managing Director (MD) stated that due to the intensity of the rain, Nullah Lai is being closely monitored. As of now, the water flow remains within safe levels, with 5 feet recorded at Katrian and 4 feet at Gawalmandi Bridge—well below danger thresholds. However, full preparedness is in place for any escalation.

He urged residents to avoid unnecessary movement, exercise caution in low-lying areas, and immediately contact WASA’s helpline in case of emergencies.

According to the Meteorological Department, the highest rainfall so far has been 50mm at the PMD site and 38mm in Shamsabad.