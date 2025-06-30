India's false narrative rejected by world, says Khawaja Asif

Pakistan Pakistan India's false narrative rejected by world, says Khawaja Asif

No party can suspend IWT unilaterally.

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 30 Jun 2025 16:29:43 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has stated that India’s misleading stance has not been accepted by the international community, asserting that the Indus Waters Treaty cannot be suspended unilaterally.

Speaking to the media, the minister said that during the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, India’s false narrative was not endorsed by any member state, while Pakistan’s viewpoint received global appreciation.

He noted that the summit proceedings were conducted in a cordial and neutral atmosphere, strictly following the organisation's protocols. No member country was allowed to criticise or respond to others' statements, which prevented India’s defence minister from challenging Pakistan’s position.

Khawaja Asif emphasised that all SCO member states took Pakistan’s stance seriously and agreed with it, while India once again attempted to promote a baseless narrative which failed to gain acceptance.

Read also: Pakistan calls on India to reconsider hostile and misguided policies

Addressing a question about the Indus Waters Treaty, the minister said that no party can suspend the agreement unilaterally. He accused India of acting stubbornly after facing defeat in past conflicts with Pakistan.

He further claimed that the Modi government is now using false rhetoric to cover up its political decline, but truth cannot be hidden, and the Indian prime minister’s political career is nearing its end.

Khawaja Asif concluded by saying that Pakistan has always advocated for peace and truth at international forums, and once again, the SCO summit validated Pakistan’s stance while India faced diplomatic embarrassment.

