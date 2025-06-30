Indian defence official admits losing jets in war with Pakistan

The admission has stirred political backlash back home

Published On: Mon, 30 Jun 2025 05:20:22 PKT

JAKARTA (Web Desk) – In a rare admission, an Indian defence official has admitted that Indian warplanes were shot down by Pakistan in a major aerial skirmish, as reported by The Wire, blaming the losses not on military failure, but on "political constraints" imposed by India’s own leadership.

Speaking at a seminar in Jakarta, Captain Shiv Kumar of the Indian Navy confirmed that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) shot down Indian jets during the epic air battle that took place on May 7, 2025 — the largest dogfight since World War II.

"I do agree we did lose some aircrafts,” Kumar confessed during the presentation, according to The Wire.

However, he stopped short of giving an exact number, saying only that the losses weren’t as many as widely claimed.

Citing "political constraints" as the reason for aircraft losses, Kumar said India’s civilian leadership had instructed its Indian Air Force (IAF) not to target Pakistani military installations, which, he argued, gave Pakistan an operational advantage.

The rare admission has stirred political backlash back home.

