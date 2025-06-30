Two dangerous suspects wanted by Pakistan arrested in Spain

Pakistan has been requesting the arrest of 38 wanted individuals from Spain

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Two most wanted fugitives have been arrested in Spain as a result of Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry's diplomatic efforts.

According to the Ministry of Interior, Talal Chaudhry's efforts have borne fruit as arrests of long-time absconders in Spain have begun. After necessary legal procedures, the wanted suspects will be handed over to Pakistan.

Two dangerous suspects wanted by Pakistan have been arrested in Spain, while action is ongoing to apprehend others.

It is pertinent to mention that the Minister of State, during his recent visit to Spain, met with Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska and demanded the arrest and extradition of wanted individuals through Interpol. Acting swiftly, the Spanish interior minister issued directives to the relevant authorities.

Nawazish Ali Hanjra, wanted in 23 cases including terrorism, murder, and kidnapping for ransom, and another suspect, Haroon Iqbal, wanted in a separate case, were arrested in Spain on Interpol Red Notices.

It is worth noting that Pakistan has been requesting the arrest and extradition of 38 wanted individuals from Spain through Interpol Red Notices for several years.

Talal Chaudhry thanked the Spanish Interior Minister for the arrest of the two wanted suspects and expressed hope that other absconders hiding in Spain will also be apprehended soon and handed over to Pakistan.

