Three students die after consuming poisonous drink in Mandi Bahauddin

One shifted to hospital in critical condition

Published On: Sun, 29 Jun 2025 21:23:17 PKT

MANDI BAHAUDDIN (Dunya News) – Three students of a local seminary in Kadhar, Mandi Bahauddin, have reportedly died after consuming a poisonous drink.

According to the police, the children had allegedly consumed a toxic beverage which resulted in their death; while one student is in critical condition and has been shifted to a hospital.

The deceased students were identified as 11-year-old Shahzaib, 13-year-old Sufyan, and 14-year-old Ahsan.

Police stated that all four children had consumed powdered drink they purchased from a nearby shop, after which they fell ill.

Further investigation into the incident was underway.



