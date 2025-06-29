Three students die after consuming poisonous drink in Mandi Bahauddin
One shifted to hospital in critical condition
MANDI BAHAUDDIN (Dunya News) – Three students of a local seminary in Kadhar, Mandi Bahauddin, have reportedly died after consuming a poisonous drink.
According to the police, the children had allegedly consumed a toxic beverage which resulted in their death; while one student is in critical condition and has been shifted to a hospital.
The deceased students were identified as 11-year-old Shahzaib, 13-year-old Sufyan, and 14-year-old Ahsan.
Police stated that all four children had consumed powdered drink they purchased from a nearby shop, after which they fell ill.
Further investigation into the incident was underway.