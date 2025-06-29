Iranian army chief thanks Field Marshal Asim Munir for support during Israel conflict

Pakistan Pakistan Iranian army chief thanks Field Marshal Asim Munir for support during Israel conflict

General Mousavi spoke with Field Marshal Asim Munir over the phone and conveyed gratitude

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 29 Jun 2025 22:48:00 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) Iran’s Army Chief, Major General Abdolrahman Mousavi, formally thanked Pakistan for its bold and principled support during the recent 12-day conflict with Israel.

According to Iranian media, General Mousavi spoke with Field Marshal Asim Munir over the phone and conveyed gratitude on behalf of the Iranian government, armed forces, and the people of Iran.

He said Pakistan’s clear stance strengthened Iran’s position and sent a strong message of unity across the region.

The conflict began on June 13 when Israel launched sudden and intense airstrikes on multiple Iranian locations, targeting both military and civilian sites.

Several top commanders of the IRGC and nuclear scientists were killed.

Following Israel’s strikes, the United States also carried out air raids on Iran’s nuclear facilities in Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz, further escalating tensions in the region.

In retaliation, Iran launched dozens of missiles on key Israeli installations, including targets in Tel Aviv.

Read also: Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Iranian Chief of General Staff

During the conflict, Pakistan repeatedly called for peace and calm in the region.

At the same time, it condemned unilateral aggression and backed Iran’s right to defend its sovereignty.

Statements from Pakistan’s Foreign Office and top military leadership highlighted the need for unity among Muslim nations and respect for regional independence.