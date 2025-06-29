President Erdogan condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

Turkish president expressed his condolences to the people and the government of Pakistan

Sun, 29 Jun 2025 20:47:59 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned the heinous terrorist attack in Pakistan.

In a post in Turkish on social media platform X, he prayed the Allah Almighty to have mercy on our Pakistani brothers who lost their lives in the attack and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his condolences to the friendly and brotherly people and the government of Pakistan.

He said Turkiye will continue to support its old friend Pakistan in its fight against terrorism.

He further said his country has supported Pakistan on every issue and will continue to stand by Pakistani brothers in difficult times.

A day earlier, 13 Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom in a suicide attack in Mir Ali area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district.

Two children and a civilian woman were also among the injured, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

ISPR detailed that the attacker targeted a military convoy with an explosive-laden vehicle.

Following the attack, the security forces conducted a sanitisation operation and killed 14 terrorists.