Meeting between PM Shehbaz, Chaudhry Nisar signals political change

Nisar bid adieu to PML-N in 2018 after 34 years in the party

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Signalling a major change in the country’s political landscape, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar at the latter’s residence.

Sources said PM reached the abode of the former PML-N leader and both discussed political matters.

Earlier, sources said Prime Minister would try to appease Chaudhry Nisar who has distanced himself from politics citing his reservations with the PML-N. Minister for Information Atta Tarar was also with PM at the time of meeting.

Last meeting occurred between the two occurred on September 7, 2024, when PM condoled the death of Nisar’s sister.

It merits mentioning Nisar, who remained part of PML-N for more than 34 years, parted ways with the party in 2018. At that time, he said he made the decision by following his own principles as he had always been a part of respectable politics.

In 2018 elections, he contested election as an independent candidate on four seats - two National Assembly and two provincial assembly – but was able to win only one provincial assembly seat.