Security forces eliminate two Indian-backed terrorists in Balochistan operation: ISPR

Two other terrorists arrested as Pakistan remains committed to eliminating the menace

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 29 Jun 2025 17:15:07 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Two Indian-sponsored terrorists were killed and two others arrested in ﻿an operation by security forces in Balochistan, the Pakistani military's media wing said on Sunday.

The intelligence-based operation was conducted in Duki district after reports of the presence of terrorists affiliated with "Fitna-e-Hindustan" (a terror proxy backed by India), according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

ISPR stated that the hideout of the terrorists was effectively targeted. In the ensuing gun battle, two Indian-backed militants were killed, and two were taken into custody. Weapons, ammunition, and explosive materials were also recovered from the slain terrorists, who were reportedly involved in multiple terrorist activities.

The military spokesperson affirmed that Pakistan’s security forces remain committed to eradicating Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country, and vowed that such terrorists and their facilitators will be brought to justice.

Yesterday, as many as 13 Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom in a suicide attack in Mir Ali area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district.

Two children and a civilian woman were also injured in the attack, according to ISPR.



