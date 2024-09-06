PM Shehbaz condoles with Chaudhry Nisar on his sister's demise

The prime minister prayed for peace for the departed soul

Fri, 06 Sep 2024 17:29:00 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday visited the residence of former federal minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan to condole the death of his sister.

Expressing his deep grief, the prime minister prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar also accompanied the prime minister.

Separately, the premier met Islamabad IGP Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi to offer condolences on the death of his mother. The prime minister prayed for the departed soul.

