CM Gandapur calls parliamentary meeting amid reserved seats ruling

Published On: Sun, 29 Jun 2025 03:06:00 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Upset over the Constitutional Bench (CB) verdict in the reserved seats case, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has convened the PTI parliamentary meeting at Chief Minister House on Monday (tomorrow).

According to the party sources, the chief minister has directed all members to attend the meeting. The parliamentary party meeting will be chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. The meeting has been convened at the Chief Minister's House, Peshawar.

The CM will consult with the party members how to deal with post-decision situation, which dealt a huge blow to the party in national politics.

Sources added that the meeting will also discuss important issues pertaining to law and order, with special focus on Muharram security.

The Constitutional Bench (CB) on Friday overturned Supreme Court’s earlier decision, which declared the PTI eligible for reserved seats, and handed down its verdict that the PTI was ineligible for 77 women and non-Muslims seats in National and provincial assemblies.

The CB ruling has stirred upheaval in national politics, with opposition parties, who outright rejected the verdict and launched a protest movement.

