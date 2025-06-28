Atta Tarar blames CM Gandapur's misplaced priorities for Swat River tragedy

Bodies of 11 people swept away in the flood have been recovered so far

Updated On: Sat, 28 Jun 2025 19:55:20 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information Atta Tarar has lambasted the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government over the Swat River tragedy, saying Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur should be held responsible and made accountable for the loss of lives.

At a fiery presser in the capital on Saturday, Tarar said the whole nation was sad over the Swat incident. He put the KP government to blame for not providing relief to the distressed individuals. “No one came to the rescue of helpless individuals who were stuck there,” he regretted.

Tarar added that CM Gandapur follows directions from Adiala Jail – where PTI founder has been kept – as he has made the prison his ‘camp office’. Instead of suspending the deputy commissioner, Tarar stressed the KP CM should be removed from his seat as he was responsible for such big tragedy.

The minister further highlighted that chief minister Gandapur should know that the condition of infrastructure in the province is in shambles.

According to rescuers, bodies of 11 of the 13 people who were swept away in the flood have been recovered so far. At least 19 people have been killed and six others injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid heavy rains and the consequent flash floods and landslides, according to data from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

