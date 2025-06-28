India to remember humiliating defeat in operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos: Field Marshal Munir

He was addressing the passing out parade of Pakistan Navy cadets at PNS Rahbar

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir said that India will never forget its humiliating defeat in Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos.

Addressing the passing out parade of Pakistan Navy cadets at PNS Rahbar on Saturday, COAS emphasized the indispensable strong bond between the armed forces and the public for national progress.

He also congratulated the successful cadets from brotherly countries including Turkiye, Bahrain, Iraq and Palestine.

According to COAS Asim Munir, the naval warfare is rapidly evolving and maritime security challenges in the region are increasing, making it essential for Pakistan to maintain a robust maritime force.

Speaking on regional security, he vowed to bring the war on terror to its logical conclusion and stated that the ‘Battle for Truth’ against India will never be forgotten.

He condemned India’s arrogant and aggressive behaviour, asserting that Pakistan’s firm response has prevented a larger conflict in the region.

Despite India’s provocations, Pakistan showed restraint, and today Pakistan is recognized as the "Net Regional Stabilizer" in South Asia.

The Field Marshal stressed the need to resolve the Kashmir dispute, highlighting the ongoing struggle of Kashmiris against India’s illegal occupation.

He urged Pakistanis to remember the Kashmiris during these times and reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for Kashmir’s right to self-determination and its commitment to resolving the Kashmir issue.

Earlier in the day, a grand passing out parade was held at Pakistan Naval Academy PNS Rahbar in Karachi to mark the completion of the 123rd Midshipmen and 31st Short Service Commission courses.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Cadets of the Pakistan Navy presented a salute to the Field Marshal during the ceremonial parade. Field Marshal Munir inspected the parade and awarded prizes to cadets who demonstrated outstanding performance during their training.

Senior officials from the Pakistan Navy also attended the ceremony.