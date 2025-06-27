PM Shehbaz thanks allies for budget passage, urges collective effort for economic growth

PM Shehbaz lauds people-friendly budget; reaffirms unity in face of regional challenges

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to coalition partners for their crucial support in passing the federal budget, emphasising the need for collective and tireless efforts to steer Pakistan toward economic stability and progress.

Speaking to members of the Senate and National Assembly following the budget's approval, the Prime Minister praised the government’s economic team for crafting a "people-friendly" budget through relentless hard work and consultation with all allied parties.

“The budget reflects the aspirations of the people. It is a result of teamwork and unity among coalition partners, whose role in the approval process was pivotal,” PM Shehbaz said. “Now, we must all work day and night for Pakistan’s economic development. I firmly believe that this exemplary unity will pave the way for a prosperous future.”

The Prime Minister also addressed regional security concerns, highlighting Pakistan’s strong response to recent unprovoked aggression by India. He credited the military, political leadership, civil society, and media for their united stance, which, he said, thwarted the enemy’s designs and uplifted Pakistan’s image globally.

PM Shehbaz commended Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for leading a diplomatic delegation that effectively exposed India’s malicious intentions to the international community. He noted the delegation’s warm reception abroad and praised overseas Pakistanis for their support and patriotism.

Commenting on the recent Israel-Iran tensions, the Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s solidarity with the Iranian government and people. “During this crisis, we remained in close contact with Iranian leadership, particularly President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian. A peaceful resolution will open doors for regional stability and prosperity,” he stated.