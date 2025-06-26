PPP supported Budget 2025-26 after all demands accepted, says Bilawal

Government announces 20pc increase in Benazir Income Support Programme

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has declared that his party is supporting the federal budget 2025-26 because the government has accepted all their demands.

During the National Assembly session on Thursday, Bilawal said that the government has announced 20 percent increase in the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and therefore PPP is happily supporting the budget.

He criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying the party always attempted to reduce funding for the BISP in every budget. On the other hand, Bilawal said, "Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif increased the BISP allocation in every budget."

Bilawal added that tax relief has been provided to the salaried class and the government has reduced the solar tax by 50pc on PPP's recommendation.

He also noted that changes were made to FBR regulations following PPP’s objections.

“We are grateful to PM Shehbaz Sharif and the finance minister for addressing our grievances,” said the PPP co-chairman.

Earlier, the clause-wise approval process of the federal budget 2025-26 commenced in the National Assembly, with the session being chaired by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also present in the House.

The passage of the Finance Bill is the final and mandatory step in the federal budget process, enabling the government to implement its financial agenda for the new fiscal year starting July 1.

Finance Minister Aurangzeb presented motions for the approval of the Finance Bill in the assembly. The motion to approve the bill was passed by a majority vote, after which the clause-by-clause approval began.