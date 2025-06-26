Emergency could have been imposed in KP if budget wasn't passed: Taimur Jhagra

He acknowledged that the process of party’s internal communication was flawed

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Taimur Saleem Jhagra stated that the federal government might have imposed emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on July 30 on failure to pass the provincial budget in time.

Speaking in the program ‘Dunya Mehr Bokhari K Sath’, the PTI leader acknowledged that the process of party’s internal communication was flawed but it is time to move ahead, not look into the past.

Referring to Aleema Khan’s statement, he noted that she was unhappy about the minimal effort that was put in to implement on party founder’s orders.

Jhagra reiterated that it we were although we did not take absolutely right decisions, but it was expected that failure to pass the budget till June 30 would have given the federal government a reason to impose emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He emphasized that the provincial government must take every step that is beneficial for the province.

