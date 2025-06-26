Budget approval process begins at National Assembly

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The clause-wise approval process of the federal budget 2025-26 has commenced in the National Assembly, with the session being chaired by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also present in the House.

The passage of the Finance Bill is the final and mandatory step in the federal budget process, enabling the government to implement its financial agenda for the new fiscal year starting July 1.

Finance Minister Aurangzeb presented motions for the approval of the Finance Bill in the assembly. The motion to approve the bill was passed by a majority vote, after which the clause-by-clause approval began.

An opposition amendment seeking to postpone the bill’s approval and refer it for public opinion was rejected by a majority vote.

The finance minister also moved to consider the Finance Bill 2025 as reported by the Standing Committee, which was opposed by the opposition.

Several amendments were proposed by members. Mubeen Arif urged that public opinion be sought on the bill and that it be delayed until such input is received.

Aaliya Kamran stated that the real stakeholders are the people who have to pay the taxes, and therefore public consultation is essential.

However, both Mubeen Arif and Aaliya Kamran’s amendments were rejected by a majority vote.