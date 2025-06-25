Govt open to dialogue with opposition: Rana Sanaullah

PM’s advisor says government extended open offers for negotiation; blames PTI founder

Updated On: Wed, 25 Jun 2025 19:30:26 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister’s Advisor Rana Sanaullah said that the government remains open and willing to hold dialogue on all political matters, but it is the opposition that is refusing to engage.

Speaking to the media after meeting opposition members, Rana Sanaullah stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had extended a clear and open invitation to the opposition from the floor of the House, expressing readiness for dialogue. "The Prime Minister even offered to meet in the Speaker's chamber if the opposition wasn’t comfortable meeting him directly," he added.

“Democracy moves forward through dialogue,” he emphasised.

Addressing concerns related to taxation in FATA and PATA, Rana Sanaullah explained that while sales tax had been implemented in the regions, it was deferred for a year. He noted that during that time, meetings were held to ensure income tax exemptions and other incentives, including customs duty relief, were maintained.

He further mentioned that concerns raised by chambers of commerce and industry across Pakistan were being addressed. A meeting with members from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held earlier in the day to discuss these issues.

Commenting on the political climate, Rana Sanaullah concluded, “Political temperatures can only be cooled through dialogue. Unfortunately, the reason negotiations haven’t progressed lies with the PTI founder, who is preventing opposition engagement.”