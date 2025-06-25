Azam Tarar slams opposition for politicising standing committees' mandate

Standing committees to give relief to prisoners, Azam Tarar takes jibe at opposition

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar has clarified that standing committees are not established to terminate legal cases, emphasizing that the government is bound by the rule of law and will operate strictly within its framework.

Addressing the National Assembly, Tarar stated that standing committee rules were collectively formulated, and these bodies lack the authority to interfere in police investigations. He further noted that if the agenda of a standing committee prioritizes issues like Imran Khan's imprisonment over important matters, the Assembly Secretariat would be powerless to act. “Standing committees are not created to secure extra facilities for prisoners,” he added.

During his speech, the opposition created an uproar. Tarar urged the opposition to tolerate constructive criticism, accusing them of sowing 'seeds of hatred' during their tenure.

He highlighted human rights violations and the targeting of political opponents under the PTI government, alleging that the opposition’s disruptive behavior was aimed at pleasing PTI’s founder.

Tarar firmly stated that no minister has the power to waive corruption cases. He sarcastically remarked that if the Ministry of Human Rights had the authority to suspend corruption sentences, he would have taken an urgent action.

Giving reference during the PTI tenure, he questioned whether breaking into Maryam Nawaz’s room or imprisoning Faryal Talpur before Eid did not violate the sanctity of privacy.