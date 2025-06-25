Balochistan CM vows zero tolerance for instability, announces major development plans

Unveils cultural initiatives, and development projects in Balochistan's budget session

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti declared that the province will no longer tolerate instability, emphasising development and peace as top priorities.

Addressing the provincial assembly during the budget session, CM Bugti stated that the government's primary focus is the prosperity and advancement of Balochistan. He announced the launch of a pink bus service exclusively for women in Quetta and highlighted plans to promote the province’s rich cultural heritage.

"A budget of Rs 2 billion has been allocated this year to support cultural initiatives," Bugti said. He also shared that the government will establish a Fertilizer City and build storage facilities for wheat in Chaman, Chagai, Gwadar, and Turbat, underscoring the province's wealth in natural resources.

CM Bugti addressed concerns about the quality of work under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), stating that the Rs 250 billion PSDP should directly benefit the youth of Balochistan.

He reaffirmed the province’s commitment to security, saying, “The entire nation is concerned about Balochistan's law and order situation. We promised that roads will remain open—and we have delivered on 95% of that promise.”

Bugti warned that those disrupting national highways will be held accountable. “We are committed to leading Balochistan toward peace and prosperity. This province can no longer afford unrest,” he concluded.