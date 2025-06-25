Mohsin Naqvi urges sectarian harmony during Muharram

Minister Naqvi emphasised the need for foolproof arrangements to maintain peace

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has appealed to all segments of society to ensure sectarian harmony during the sacred month of Muharram.

Naqvi chaired a high-level meeting to review security and administrative preparations in Islamabad. Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, the Additional Secretary of Interior, DC Islamabad, ADCG, DIGs, SPs, and Assistant Commissioners also attended the meeting.

Minister Naqvi emphasised the need for foolproof arrangements to maintain peace and order during Muharram processions and gatherings.

The Deputy Commissioner and DIG Islamabad briefed the minister, informing him that 181 processions and 965 majalis are scheduled across the capital. A comprehensive security audit of all events has already been completed.

Naqvi directed stringent checks at entry and exit points of all processions and majalis. He announced the establishment of a central control room at the Safe City headquarters and ordered multi-layered security perimeters around all gatherings. Geo-tagging of all key locations, traffic management plans, and a strict monitoring of social media for hate speech are also in place.

The minister stressed the use of modern technology for surveillance and directed that duty officers be rotated properly to ensure alertness. Special attention will be paid to providing food and logistical support to deployed personnel.

Calling for strict enforcement of the code of conduct, Naqvi urged close coordination with religious scholars of all sects to thwart any attempts by anti-state elements to disrupt peace.