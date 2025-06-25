Monsoon rains drench twin cities; urban flooding alert issued across Punjab

The intense rain led to water accumulation in low-lying areas and on major roads

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The monsoon season has officially begun in Pakistan, bringing heavy downpours to the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi early Wednesday morning.

The intense rain led to water accumulation in low-lying areas and on major roads, while the water level in Nullah Lai began to rise. Rainfall continues intermittently across the region.

In Punjab, dark clouds loom as the skies open up over Gujrat and Gujar Khan. Lahore remains overcast, with rain expected in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, and other cities throughout the province

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, rainfall this monsoon season is projected to exceed the annual average by 25 percent, particularly in Punjab, where heavy showers could trigger urban flooding in vulnerable areas.

Meanwhile, various parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir are experiencing intermittent rain accompanied by thunder and lightning, making the weather pleasant in Muzaffarabad and surrounding areas. Light rain was also reported in Leepa Valley, where temperatures have begun to drop.

Heavy rainfall is also forecasted in several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan in the coming days, prompting authorities to stay on alert.