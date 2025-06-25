PDMA issues alert as first spell of monsoon rains begin

Pakistan Pakistan PDMA issues alert as first spell of monsoon rains begin

This year, PDMA forecasts 25 percent more rainfall than average during the monsoon season

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 25 Jun 2025 10:47:17 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab said the first spell of monsoon rains has begun and it will continue until July 1.

It said heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds are expected in most districts.

Early morning downpours in the federal capital Islamabad and the adjoining city of Rawalpindi have led to water accumulation on roads and in low-lying areas. The rain continues intermittently, causing disruptions in traffic flow and raising concerns of urban flooding.

In Rawalpindi, the water level in Nullah Lai has started to rise, prompting authorities to monitor the situation closely.

PDMA spokesperson stated that widespread rainfall is forecast in areas including Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujrat, Jhelum, and Gujranwala.

He said rains are also expected in Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sargodha, and Mianwal.

From June 26 to June 28, southern Punjab regions including Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, and Bahawalnagar are also likely to experience monsoon activity.

Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed has directed all commissioners and deputy commissioners to remain on high alert. Rescue services, WASA, and other relevant departments have also been instructed to stay prepared.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia warned of increased risks such as landslides in Murree, Galiyat, and other hilly regions.

A circular has been issued to health, irrigation, communication, local government, and livestock departments to stay vigilant.

This year, PDMA forecasts 25 percent more rainfall than average during the monsoon season.

