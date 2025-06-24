ATC extends pre-arrest bail for PTI leaders till July 22 in 26 Nov protest case

Court dismissed pre-arrest bail plea of PTI MNA Abdul Latif Chitrali, citing that he is a convict

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad has extended pre-arrest bail for several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders until July 22, effectively restraining police from making any arrests until then.

The court heard a total of 229 pre-arrest bail petitions filed by PTI leaders in relation to cases stemming from the November 26 protest. The hearing was presided over by Duty Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, who was filling in for ATC Judge Abual-Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain.

PTI figures including Seemabia Tahir, Zartaj Gul, Mishal Yousafzai, Salman Akram Raja, Raja Basharat, Umair Niazi, Sher Ali Arbab, Shahram Tarakai, Ali Bukhari, Raoof Hasan, Naeem Panjotha, Aliya Hamza, Dawar Khan, and Fazal Muhammad Khan appeared in court, while exemption pleas from Bushra Bibi, Omar Ayub, Shehryar Afridi, and Iman Waseem were submitted.

The court directed both prosecution and defense lawyers to present arguments at the next hearing and adjourned the proceedings until July 22. These cases were registered at multiple police stations including Karachi Company, Ramna, Secretariat, Tarnol, and others.

In a separate ruling, the court dismissed the pre-arrest bail plea of PTI MNA Abdul Latif Chitrali, citing that he is a convicted individual in the May 9 case and has not surrendered. The judge emphasised that a fugitive from the law is not entitled to legal relief. The defense’s request to withdraw the plea was also denied.

The next hearing is scheduled for July 22, where arguments from both sides will be heard.