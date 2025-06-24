LHC to announce verdict on Imran Khan's bail in May 9 cases today

A two-member bench headed by Justice Shehbaz Rizvi heard arguments from both sides

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) will announce its verdict on the bail petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in eight cases related to the May 9 riots.

Court staff informed PTI workers and journalists present in the courtroom about the scheduled announcement.

A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court comprising Justice Shehbaz Rizvi and Justice Tariq Mehmood had earlier reserved the verdict after hearing arguments from both sides.

It is worth noting that following the May 9, 2023, protests and arson incidents across various cities, several cases were filed against Imran Khan.

The charges include inciting violence, damaging public property, and disrupting law and order.

