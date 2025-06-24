PM Shehbaz phones Qatari envoy, expresses solidarity

Published On: Tue, 24 Jun 2025 01:02:35 PKT

(Web Desk) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has spoken with Qatari Ambassador Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater over the phone, state broadcaster PTV News reports.

The PM expressed “serious concern” over the Iranian missile attacks on a US base in Qatar, expressing solidarity with the Qatari government and people.

“The Prime Minister urged that all efforts must be made to de-escalate tensions and restore peace in the region,” PTV News reports.

“The Qatari Ambassador thanked the Prime Minister for immediately reaching out to him after this most unfortunate development as well as for the expression of solidarity with the leadership and people of Qatar at this critical time.”

