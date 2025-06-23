Pakistan's UN envoy Asim Iftikhar condemns US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities

He said Pakistan stands in solidarity with Govt and people of Iran during this challenging time.

UNITED NATIONS (Web Desk) - “Pakistan has condemned the US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities”, its ambassador to the UN, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, has told the UNSC.

“The sharp rise in tensions and violence as a result of the Israeli aggression and unlawful actions is profoundly disturbing, any further escalation risk catastrophic consequences for the region and beyond” he said.

“Pakistan stands in solidarity with the government and brotherly people of Iran during this challenging time”, Ahmad said.

These comments come just a day after Pakistan said it would recommend United States President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

