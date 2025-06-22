PTI chairman condemns US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites

He emphasised that Iran has the full right to defend itself against foreign aggression

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has strongly condemned the United States’ (U.S.) attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities, calling it a dangerous escalation in an already volatile region.

In a statement shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Barrister Gohar said, “The first direct strike on Iran could lead to dangerous regional instability. We urge an immediate end to hostilities and stress the need to de-escalate tensions.”

He emphasised that Iran has the full right to defend itself against foreign aggression.

Political and civil society circles across Pakistan have also expressed concern over the development, calling for the restoration of peace and stability in the region.

The condemnation came amid U.S. joining the conflict between Israel and Iran, targeting three of Iran's nuclear sites.