Pakistan strongly condemns US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities

Escalating conflict could have serious regional and global repercussions.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Pakistan has strongly condemned the recent US attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities, calling them a clear violation of international law.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said Iran has the right to self-defence under the UN Charter. It expressed deep concern over rising regional tensions and violence, urging that the protection of civilian lives and property must be ensured.

The spokesperson emphasized that escalating conflict could have serious regional and global repercussions.

Pakistan called on all parties to respect international humanitarian law, stressing that dialogue and diplomacy under the UN Charter remain the only path to resolution.

Meanwhile, speaking at the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Istanbul, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar strongly condemned Israel’s aggression against Iran. He said Israel’s actions are grave violations of international law and pose a threat to global peace.

Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for Iran’s right to self-defense under the UN Charter, criticized the double standards often applied in Israel’s case, and warned that regional peace must not be jeopardized.

He reiterated that dialogue is the only way forward to resolve the Iran-Israel conflict. Pakistan, he said, remains committed to all efforts for regional peace and stability and will continue to play its part in promoting peace.