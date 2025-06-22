Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nomination is ultimate symbol of slavery, says Barrister Saif

Dr. Saif urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to develop the courage to say "Absolutely Not"

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser, Barrister Dr. Saif, has strongly criticised U.S. President Donald Trump’s nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize, calling it “the ultimate form of slavery.”

In a strongly worded statement, Dr. Saif urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to develop the courage to say “Absolutely Not,” referencing former PM Imran Khan’s stance. “It’s better to become Prisoner No. 804 than to gain power through sycophancy,” he said. “Shehbaz Sharif may indulge in flattery, but he should not compromise national interests.”

Dr. Saif questioned the logic behind praising Trump, stating that he had directly ordered strikes on Iran and rejected ceasefire resolutions in Gaza eight times. “Instead of mediating between Iran and Israel, attacks are being carried out on innocent civilians,” he added.

He described Trump’s Nobel nomination as “beyond comprehension” and “an embarrassment” for anyone supporting it. “There must be a limit to sycophancy,” he remarked.

He concluded by praising Imran Khan, saying, “It is his ‘Absolutely Not’ policy that has earned him the love of the people. He has never compromised on the dignity and honor of the Muslim Ummah.”