Rain brings relief in Lahore, breaks humidity spell

Updated On: Sun, 22 Jun 2025 09:38:29 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Rainfall in Lahore on Sunday brought much-needed relief from the humidity, as temperatures dropped and the weather turned pleasant across the provincial capital.

Areas including Abbott Road, Lakshmi Chowk, Shimla Pahari, Ferozepur Road, Kalma Chowk, Canal Road, Mall Road, Jail Road, and Islampura experienced showers accompanied by strong winds, creating a refreshing atmosphere for residents.

According to the Meteorological Department, cloud cover continues to dominate Lahore's skies, with intermittent rain expected throughout the day.

The city’s minimum temperature is recorded at 28°C, while the maximum may reach up to 36°C. Humidity levels have risen to 70%, and wind speeds have been clocked at 13 km/h.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has also forecast rainfall in Islamabad, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and parts of Sindh. Rain is also expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.