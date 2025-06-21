President Zardari inaugurates Benazir Skills Programme

Aims to empower citizens with modern education, vocational training, and global opportunities

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari stated that the Benazir Skills Programme is designed to empower ordinary citizens by equipping them with modern technologies and skills.

Speaking at the launch ceremony of the Benazir Skills Programme at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Zardari praised Naveed Qamar’s efforts in initiating the programme and acknowledged the role of BISP in providing education and rights to children, especially girls.

He emphasised that the programme will focus on making the nation's youth skilled, offering training in computers, modern education, and technical skills.

President Zardari added that through this initiative, young people will learn skills that can help them shine internationally, particularly in foreign job markets.

The programme will also offer courses in German and Chinese languages.

Highlighting the global demand in sectors like nursing, he said young women will be trained in such high-demand fields to help them secure overseas employment opportunities.