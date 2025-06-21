Punjab information minister warns opposition of retaliation over misconduct

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab information minister warns opposition of retaliation over misconduct

Azma Bukhari highlights Punjab government's development work, defends Maryam Nawaz’s leadership

Follow on Published On: Sat, 21 Jun 2025 17:13:03 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari stated that if the opposition behaves rudely, they will receive a rude response in return.

Speaking during the Punjab Assembly session, Bukhari said it was the first time in five years that she had the opportunity to speak on the budget. She shared that more than Rs 800 billion have been allocated for education and that 9.2 million people benefited from the "Clinic on Wheels" initiative within a year.

She added that several new hospitals have been established recently.

CM Maryam Nawaz eliminated the "mafia groups" who were drawing salaries while sitting at home and had declared herself the Chief Minister for everyone.

The Punjab Information Minister highlighted Maryam Nawaz's inclusive development model, saying even the streets of opposition supporters are being developed. She noted that scholarships were awarded to deserving students without questioning their political affiliations.

More to read: Imran not being allowed to meet anyone as per jail manual: Raoof Hasan



Criticising opposition figure Syed Ali Haider Gilani, Bukhari remarked that one of the brothers played the "South Punjab card" in the Assembly. She pointed out that the same political party, which once promised to make South Punjab a province in 100 days, is now questioning the current government about its progress.

She further stated that even those who have always been in power now raise concerns about South Punjab's deprivations. She mentioned initiatives like the Kachi Canal in Taunsa, shrimp farming in Muzaffargarh, and the construction of the first medical college in Layyah.

Bukhari added that the University of Health Sciences has been established and that four meetings are held weekly to address inflation.

The Chief Minister personally oversees these matters and is committed to reducing the prices of essential items like potatoes, onions, and tomatoes.

Concluding her remarks, Azma Bukhari warned that verbal abuse, disrespect, and foul language will not be tolerated, and if the opposition chooses misconduct, they will be responded to in kind.