Benazir's vision is a beacon of hope: President Zardari

President Zardari paid rich tribute to her national services and great sacrifices

Sat, 21 Jun 2025

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari has said that the vision of late former premier Benazir Bhutto remains a guiding light for us even today, and by following it, we will strengthen democracy.

In his message on the occasion of the 72nd birth anniversary of former PM, President Zardari paid rich tribute to her national services and great sacrifices.

The president stated that Benazir Bhutto’s unforgettable struggle for democracy, human dignity, and women's rights remains a shining chapter in history.

He added that Benazir Bhutto resisted dictatorship with courage and perseverance and led movements for the restoration of democracy in the country. She firmly believed in the rule of law and the supremacy of the Constitution. Her vision, sacrifices, and deep connection with the people are a collective legacy of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

President Zardari said that Benazir Bhutto was always a champion of women's social and economic empowerment. She emerged as a voice for the marginalised and minority communities and aspired for a peaceful, prosperous, and democratic Pakistan. Her principled politics continues to serve as a beacon for establishing a just and democratic society.

The president reaffirmed his commitment that, inspired by the vision of Benazir Bhutto, they will not only strengthen democracy but also ensure the protection of every citizen’s fundamental rights.